Paso Robles School Board Approves Reductions in Staff 2.13.2025

02-11-25 Agenda English

For the upcoming 2025 – 26 school year, the Paso Robles school board discussed cutting back on some classes across the district to reduce its budget spending.

These reductions were spread across four different resolutions, and seek to close full time equivalent positions in school schedules, based on student registration for classes.

The board noted some cuts do not mean specific individuals are losing their positions; instead, some classes may be cut, and those teachers or staff can fill open positions based on seniority.

The board will be doing these reductions by March 15th based on student registration for the 2025 – 26 school year.

The board approved the resolutions for reductions in force starting next school year.