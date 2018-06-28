Paso Robles School Board Budget 6.27.2018

The Paso Robles school board received an executive summary on the budget for the next fiscal year, and it’s looking grim.

The projected general fund ending fund balance for the current fiscal year is just over $2 million dollars. That’s less than half what was projected at the 2nd interim. The reserve fund, which the Paso Robles school district likes to keep above 10% drops to a projected 3.01% for the next fiscal year. That’s just a fraction above the minimum required by the state. The state requires a minimum three per cent reserve fund.

During discussion of the budget report given by school officials, trustee Chris Bausch asked the budget staff if a hiccup in the economy could bring a return to teacher furloughs. At that point superintendent Chris Williams lost his temper and interrupted the discussion. He angrily told Bausch to not direct his staff. Williams stopped further discussion of the downside analysis of the budget.

The trustees will vote on the budget adoption at a special meeting Thursday morning.

Before superintendent Chris Williams took office, the reserve in the Paso Robles school district was 10% of the budget. The reserve has dropped profoundly under his leadership. Trustees Joel Peterson, Matt McClish, Field Gibson, Tim Gearhart, Joan Summers, Chris Bausch and Dr. Kathleen Hall will vote tomorrow morning on that budget proposal. Chris Bausch was the only trustee to raise questions about the dramatic drop in the district’s financial outlook.

During the budget discussion at last night’s meeting, no mention was made of the proposed $8 million dollar aquatic park at Paso Robles high school. The board also voted to approve a state mandate that the district not cooperate with immigration authorities in reporting the citizenship status of students at the school district. Citizen Michael Rivera spoke out against the proposal. The proposal approved by school board members last night, that school district officials will not report students immigration status to federal authorities. Only about 18 people attended last night’s school board meeting at the Paso Robles district office.