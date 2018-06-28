Paso Robles School Board Budget 6.28.2018

The Paso Robles school board vote this morning to approve on the district’s budget for the next fiscal year, they’re holding a special meeting at eight this morning.

Traditionally, the Paso Robles school district maintained a 10% reserve fund for the district. Because of rampant spending by superintendent Chris Williams, the reserve fund has dropped from 10% to 3%. District budget analysts project a reserve fund of 3.01% for the next fiscal year. That’s just a fraction above the minimum required by the state…. three per cent.

Trustees Joel Peterson, Matt McClish, Field Gibson, Tim Gearhart, Joan Summers, Chris Bausch and Dr. Kathleen Hall voting this morning on that budget proposal by Mr. Williams.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, the superintendent lost his temper when trustee Bausch raised the question of possible teacher furloughs returning to the district. Recently, superintendent Chris Williams has asked his budget analysts to research budget decisions taken before he took over as superintendent. Critics say he’s trying to blame former superintendent Kathy McNamara for his budget problems. Since he assumed the position of superintendent, Williams has nearly doubled the number of administrators working in the district office.

During the budget discussion at Tuesday night’s meeting, no mention was made of the proposed $8 million dollar aquatic complex at Paso Robles high school.