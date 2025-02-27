Paso Robles School Board Considers Increase in Development Impact Fees 2.27.2025

The Paso Robles school district is considering an increase to developer impact fees as a way of increasing funds for the district.

This was presented to the school board in its meeting on Tuesday as an information item; impact fees are levied on new residential projects in the school district, and are used to fund the construction or reconstruction of facilities needed for students generated by new developments.

School districts are allowed to levy a maximum of $5.17 per square foot for level 1 residential fees, and the Paso Robles school district currently sits at $4.79 per square foot.

At a future date, with a prior notice for a public hearing, the school board will consider a $0.38 increase to reach this maximum, which will also allow the district to compete for other state funding.