Paso Robles School Board Meeting 03.14.2023

The Paso Robles school board holds a regular meeting this evening at the district office.

The meeting begins at five with closed session. The school board reconvenes in open session around six.

The school board will get a presentation about gang awareness and the Paso Robles police department.

The board will also get a report from chief business officer Brad Pawlowski on additional service fees for modifications to the aquatic centers initial design.

That school board meeting gets underway around six at the district office on Niblick road.