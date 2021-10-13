Paso Robles School Board Meeting 10.13.2021

Paso Robles school board met last night at the district office. One of the big issues last night, the offer by administrators to give teachers a one percent pay raise.

Justin Pickard of the PRPE teacher’s union telling the school board trustees, the teachers are critical to a school district. Citizens wrote to the school board about several issues. A staff person read their letters. They included issues over the teacher’s contract, vaccines and the mishandling of the budget.

The school board discussed spending some of the Cares money on new vehicles, but dismissed a letter from the grand jury asking for a response to the grand jury report.

More on those issues tomorrow here on KPRL.