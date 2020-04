The Paso Robles school board also meets tonight, but that meeting will also be a virtual meeting.

They’re going to Zoom it. The agenda is on the school district website. You can provide public comments in advance by emailing them at info@pasoschools.org. But no public comment accepted after 4 this afternoon. And you have to limit the your email comment to 450 words.

If you look at the agenda, they explain how to watch and participate in the meeting. Either on YouTube or you can join the webinar.