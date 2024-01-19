Paso Robles School Board Meeting Next Week 01.19.2024

The Paso Robles school board’s next meeting is Tuesday, January 23rd.

On the board’s agenda is the final report and recommendations from the district advisory committee, which the board will use to provide direction to staff. The District Advisory Committee was formed late last year with three priorities: determine the best location for the dual immersion program, potentially growing to K-8 enrollment, discuss viable options for the future of the 36th street campus, and discuss possible changes to school boundaries.

The DAC has presented several options for the future of the dual immersion program, such as moving it to Pifer, keeping it on the 36th street campus, or moving it to one of the two middle schools in the district.

The process for each option will be presented to the board during the meeting.