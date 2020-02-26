Paso Robles School Board Prepares for Lay-offs 2.26.2020

Tuesday night, the Paso Robles School Board of Trustees received a report from Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Gaviola regarding lay- offs for the district. The details will be released March 10th. Gaviola told the board Tuesday night the resolution will impact managerial, certificated and classified employees. Superintendent Curt Dubost says the impact will be minimal. He says teachers to be impacted will mostly be high school teachers of elective courses.

The board voted against endorsing Proposition 13, which would provide more money for schools. It is not the old Proposition 13. Some trustees oppose this proposition. Others felt it’s not the board’s position to weigh in on the elections, even if the issue relates to education. A motion to endorse Proposition 13 failed 4-3.

The board voted in favor of Option 2b in reducing transportation costs for the district. That option will provide transportation for special education students. Buses will also transport high school students living in San Miguel and Heritage Ranch. The other high school students will be served by a bus which transports students between Virginia Peterson, Cuesta College, Flamson Middle School and the high school. Option 2b will be fine-tuned and come back before the school board. That option will save the school district $90,000.

The district also honored students who had received perfect scores in math and language testing, including a few who did well on both tests. They include Mason Keep, who aced both the math and language tests.