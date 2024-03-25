Paso Robles School Board Regular Meeting on Tuesday 03.25.2024

The Paso Robles school board’s next regular meeting is tomorrow following its closed session at 5:30 pm.

On the board’s closed session is another discussion regarding the appointment of a new superintendent. The board will report any notable actions from closed session.

On its action items is the approval for purchasing replacement classroom furniture for the dual immersion program and 4th to 6th grade classes district wide, as needed. If approved, staff will select a vendor for the purchase, and the purchases shall not exceed 700 thousand dollars.

The board will also discuss approving its 2023 – 2024 transportation plan.

You can attend tomorrow’s meeting in person, or watch online.