Paso Robles School District 01.28.2022

Among the dignitaries on hand to meet the congressman at last night’s block party, Paso Robles school board trustee Chris Bausch, who says the district this week affirmed that there will be no school closures in the near future, “as Brad Pawlowski said on January 11th, the district has enough money to keep all the school districts closed”.

The school district needs substitute school teachers. The district is paying them up to $300 a day, so if you’re a qualified substitute, you may want to contact the district office.

They also desperately need school bus drivers. Again, contact the district office if you’re interested in learning how to drive a school bus.