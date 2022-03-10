Paso Robles School District 03.10.2022

No budget award so far this year for the Paso Robles school district. They’re wrestling right now with finding a way to pay for an aquatic complex at the high school at a time of declining enrollment, which means declining revenues from the state.

Chief business officer Brad Pawlowski telling the school board Tuesday night, they need about three million dollars more than they have with Measure M money and left over covid money, but there are questions about using the Measure M money at the high school.

At Tuesday night’s board meeting several students asked the board why Paso Robles can’t have an aquatic complex like the one in Clovis.

Brad Pawlowski used to live in Clovis, and tried to explain the difference. He said he had 4-5 different bond measures on his property taxes, passed by local residents to pay for the facilities like the aquatic complex in Clovis.

So that may be one solution for the budget issues facing the Paso Robles school district. More bond measures.