Paso Robles School District 10.12.2018

Another new development in the outrage over the mismanagement of the Paso Robles school district.

Speaking as a private citizen, Bausch described the scenario Wednesday night at the candidates forum, during which incumbent school board members bitterly attacked their challengers in the upcoming election. He called it savagery. After she was attacked by Field Gibson and Dr. Kathleen Hall, Stephanie Ulibarri decided to drop out of the race.

Late last night, KPRL received an email from Stephanie Ulibarri:

“After speaking with my family and members of the community, I have decided to move forward with my campaign to become a member of the Paso Robles school board. The troubling climate in the current school board and the negativity expressed by some members caused me to question whether taking a seat on the board would be in the best interest of my family. However, I have been deeply moved by the support and encouragement from many voters and teachers in Paso Robles who are following the PRJUSD school board election. My sense of responsibility to my home town compels me to continue. I thank everyone for their kind words. Paso Robles truly is a special community, and I am honored that so many people have asked me to stay in the campaign and contribute to improving the education of the children of our community.”

Stephanie Ulibarri is back in the race for the school board, and the incumbents put on quite a display at the candidates forum. The turmoil continues over the mismanagement of the Paso Robles school district by superintendent Chris Williams and the ensuing financial problems.