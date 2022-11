Paso Robles school board to hold a special meeting this afternoon at 4:30. It will be a short meeting.

The agenda is on the website.

Modernization of the portable classroom buildings.

They will discuss some overnight and over 150-mile field trips.

It will be a short meeting in part because they’re going to have a grand opening of Glen Speck elementary school at 17th street and Vine streets. That’s at 5:30 this afternoon.