Paso Robles School District 12.13.2021

Storm clouds gathering over the district office in the Paso Robles school district.

Late last week, district administrators put out word they’re offering good pay for substitute teachers. Then, teachers union representative Justin Pickard reminded teachers of protocol related to sick outs, etc.

There may be a job action later this week in the Paso Robles school district. It may occur on Friday.

Teachers are upset about the 1.5% Cost Of Living Adjustment or COL offered by the district, after they approved a more generous COLA for superintendent Curt Dubost. Trustees made Dr. Dubost’s COLA contingent on the teachers ultimate COLA agreement.