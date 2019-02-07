Paso Robles School District 2.07.2019

The Paso Robles school district still recovering from recent resignations and accusations, but it’s business as usual for most.

On Tuesday night, school board president Joel Peterson introduced himself to the council as the new CEO of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance. Peterson continues as president of the Paso Robles school board.

Yesterday, the 4-A Foundation met at the district office. The foundation’s financial dealings will be audited by Glenn Burdette Accounting Firm in Paso Robles.

Many in the Paso Robles school district are talking about a picture which manifested recently on social media promoting a brewery which is soon opening in Paso Robles. Former superintendent Chris Williams and former athletic director Rich Clayton are pictured with about 25 others, many are holding mugs of beer. California Coastal Brewery is expected to open soon in Paso Robles.

The school district board of trustees meets next Tuesday at the district office on Niblick road.