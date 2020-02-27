Paso Robles School District 2.27.2020

While Paso Robles school district wrestles with budget issues, there is one positive message from superintendent Curt Dubost. Joey Vaughn, the new Director of Food Service for the district is having a major impact.

Joey Vaughn has turned around food service departments in other school districts, including Los Angeles unified and another in Cleveland. Vaughn has a degree in accounting, but worked in food service at Hilton Hotels and Howard Johnsons before going to work at school districts. He has a history of turning money losing food service departments into profitable ones.

Joey Vaughn, already having a positive impact on food service in the Paso Robles school district.