Paso Robles School District 4.10.2019

Paso Robles school board received a report from an auditor last night on the district budget. Michael Ash of Christy White and Associates said that the financial report is fairly stated, however, the budget reserve is still under 3%. The state recommends districts the size of Paso Robles maintain at least 3% of their operating budget in a reserve fund.

You may remember, when Dr. Kathy McNamara left office as a superintendent, the reserve was 10% or $7.5 million dollars. During the four year tenure of Chris Williams, that reserve was nearly exhausted.

Asked by a board member what can be done to prevent another budgetary train wreck, Ash told the board, usually there are some red flags that could signal issues that need to be corrected. For instance, when the district cannot keep a chief business officer employed. A question was asked about the district’s bond rating, if it could be impacted by the district’s reckless spending. Ash said that those determining a district’s bond rating do consider the district’s general fund.

The board also voted to award the contract for broadcast of the Bearcat football games to mayor Steve Martin’s “Voice of Paso.” The board of trustees voting 4-2 at last night’s meeting to accept a bid by “Voice of Paso” to broadcast the games again during the 2019 season. Trustees Chris Bausch and Chris Arend voted against the decision. They wanted to extend the request for proposal and give KPRL another opportunity to submit a bid.

At last night’s meeting, mayor Steve Martin told the school board that his internet site is gaining in popularity. Besides football, Voice of Paso also broadcasts some other Paso Robles sports, although it’s sporadic. Martin says as many as five hundred people listen to the Bearcat football games on Voice of Paso. Unfortunately, over 50-60 years, many Bearcat alumni and fans got used to hearing the games on the radio. Many are not computer literate.

Regardless, the Paso Robles school board again awarded the contract to Voice of Paso Robles, because Martin was the only one to submit a bid during the RFP window. The Bearcats open their season August 16th at home against Nipomo high school.