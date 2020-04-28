Paso Robles School District 4.28.2020

Tonight, the Paso Robles school board will hold another virtual meeting. You can view it on you tube as the Zoom the meeting.

The board will discuss extending the closure of schools in the Paso Robles school district through the end of 2019-2020. Distance learning would continue for students, and the teachers who provide that distance learning.

The board will discuss the petition to establish the Almond Acres Charter Academy Charter School under the authorization and oversight of the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District. The meeting will begin at 5:30. After closed session the board will meet around 6:00. You can watch the meeting on your computer. If you go to the district website, they explain how to find it.