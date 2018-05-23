Paso Robles School District 5.23.2018

Teachers spoke up at last night’s Paso Robles school board meeting. They talked about lack of discipline. And poor morale. How the administrators and the school board are ignoring serious problems.

Mark Bradford has taught in the district for 27 years. He says many of his students are failing. Bradford says part of the problem is social promotion. Students are promoted to the next grade level, despite the fact they fail their classes and neglect to learn anything.

According to a recent survey on morale and discipline, 45% of teachers in the Paso district would like to transfer to another district. Despite outcries from teachers and from the community, trustees did not address the problems facing the Paso Robles school district. Although Barbara Hall suggested the board ask for surveys by other school districts.