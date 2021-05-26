Paso Robles School District 5.26.2021

Paso Robles school board met last night at the district office. Another administrator resigns to work elsewhere.

Nate Maas joins a long list of principals and administrators who are leaving the school district to go work else where. Some, however are simply retiring.

The school board talked last night about potential maps to use to create trustee district. Larry Ferchaw is an elections consultant. He says it’s not easy to design districts to accommodate all seven trustees.

Trustee Dorian Baker says she has some issues with the district elections. She says she’s concerned about people representing only their district, and not the school district at large.

For instance, if someone represented the district which includes Quail Run and Sierra Bonita Senior Villages, they might be more concerned about the cost of education than the benefits.

Or if they represent a largely Hispanic district they may be more concerned with Georgia Brown school than the budget.

Last night was the first discussion of the district maps. It will come back before the board again before they make a decision on June 22nd.