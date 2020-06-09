Paso Robles School District 6.09.2020

Paso Robles school board meets tonight. It’s a virtual meeting which you can watch on YouTube. They Zoom the meeting so you’ll see all the trustees and some of the administrators on the screen configured similar to Hollywood Squares. Some are at home. Some are at their offices.

The school board will talk about the election for new trustees. Four board members up for election. Stephanie Ulibarri, Joel Peterson, Joan Sommers and Chris Bausch up for reelection. It’s not known if any or all four will run again in November.

The trustees will vote tonight on putting that school board election on the general election ballot. That meeting gets underway at the conclusion of closed session. That will be around 6:00 tomorrow evening.