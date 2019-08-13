Paso Robles School District 8.13.2019

The Paso Robles school district board of trustees meets tonight at the district office on Niblick road. Closed session begins at 5:30. The regular session will being after the closed session is over, scheduled around 6:00. The board will give new superintendent Dr. Curt Dubost the oath of office. The board will also discuss a plan to share superintendent responsibilities with the San Miguel school district. The board will update their policy on head lice, how to deal with outbreaks of head lice in public schools.

It’s a regularly scheduled school board meeting this evening at the district office on Niblick road.