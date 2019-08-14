Paso Robles School District 8.14.2019

Last night, the Paso Robles school board swore in Dr. Curt Dubost as superintendent of the district. They had neglected to do so when he took office last meeting, so school board president Joel Peterson swore him last night.

On a 4-3 vote, the school board rejected a proposed agreement between San Miguel and Paso Robles school district to share superintendent services. Dr. Curt Dubost previously served as superintendent in San Miguel. The board majority felt the needs of Paso Robles district require his full attention, so he will step down in San Miguel to focus his full attention on PRJUSD. 95% of the San Miguel students later attend Paso Robles high school. San Miguel trustees said they do not want to join the Paso Robles school district because of the district’s financial difficulties.

The board recognized and honored some of the Skills USA students who competed at the national championships held in Louisville, Kentucky in June. Although the board briefly discussed a forty-five day budget revision, there was no discussion of the depletion of the budget reserve over the last five years. The prevailing attitude among the trustees and administrators is to ignore any wrongdoing and move forward. The budget reserve during Chris Williams administration dropped from $7.5 million to under one million.