Paso Robles School District 9.23.2020

The Paso Robles School Board met Tuesday night virtually. The board received a report on the process to reopen the schools. In light of the state’s decision to move San Luis Obispo County from the purple tier to the red tier, Dr. Dubost reminded the board of the extensive process required to ensure the safety of students and district employees before the schools can reopen. A recent survey of teachers found that a majority are anxious and willing to return to teaching with students in the classroom.

County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein says the earliest the schools could reopen would be October 6th. Dr. Dubost says the district is working to gear up and prepare for the reopening of schools, although the date is unknown. The reopening is still several weeks away.