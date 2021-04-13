Paso Robles School District Meeting 4.13.2021

The Paso Robles school district meets tonight virtually. Superintendent Curt Dubost will give a report on in-person learning opportunities and a recommendation for moving forward to reopen schools in the district.

The board will also discuss the aquatic complex and the use of Measure M funds for that project. You may remember last month, district business officer Brad Pawlowski expressed some concern about spending Measure M money at the high school, because of the way the district set up the election.

That meeting gets underway at 5:30 tomorrow at the district board room. You may watch it on Youtube if you go to the school district’s website.