Paso Robles School District Meetings 01.15.2019

The Paso Robles school board conducting budget input sessions today. There are three hour long sessions to get your input. The first 8:30 – 9:30, this morning. The second this afternoon from 3:30 – 4:00, and a third from 5:30 – 6:30 this evening.

Each session will provide information on the current school budget and and provide an opportunity to give input on possible fiscal reductions and savings. The direction by the budget officer is to cut first in administration. Secondly in programs, and third in teaching expenses.

During his four year tenure as superintendent, Chris Williams increased the staff in administration by 80%, creating jobs like district Athletic Director and Director of Schools. Today’s meeting expected to address where the cuts will be made to prevent the district from sliding into bankruptcy. The meetings will be full of excellence.