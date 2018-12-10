Paso Robles School District Meets Tomorrow 12.10.2018

The new trustees will be sworn in, and the trustees may address last week’s surprise resignation of superintendent Chris Williams.

KPRL has learned that the outgoing trustees gave superintendent Chris Williams a $250 thousand dollars settlement when they accepted his resignation. That’s a departure from Dr. Kathy Mcnamara’s settlement by many of the same trustees. Dr. Mcnamara was given nothing, although she left the district with a budget reserve fund of $7.5 million. Williams exhausted most of that reserve, which is why the county fiscal adviser has final say of all big expenditures the district makes. Ultimately, that county official may make the final decision on Williams $250 thousand dollar settlement.

Meanwhile, the grand jury investigation into the school district continues. Superintendent Chris Williams met previously with the investigators. He is scheduled to meet with them again tomorrow, but he reportedly called them to cancel that meeting, informing the grand jury that he had resigned. The grand jury says they will be at the district office, regardless, to talk with school district officials.