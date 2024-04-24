Paso Robles School District to Name 3 Facilities After Local Honorees 04.24.2024

Press Release Facility Naming 2024.docx (2)

The Paso Robles joint unified school district announced that they will be naming three of their existing facilities in honor of local honorees.

The three honorees are Ivan Huff, Greig Welch, and Tim Alvord. The track, quad area, and boy’s PE facility will be named after each individual respectively.

On Thursday, April 25th, at 5 pm, the school district will honor these three individuals at the Paso Robles Performing Arts Center, which will include a short presentation for each honoree that will share their life and careers.

A self-guided tour of the newly dedicated facilities will follow shortly thereafter.