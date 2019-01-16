Paso Robles School Meeting 01.16.2019

Three informational meeting held at the Paso Robles school district office yesterday to get advice from staff, teachers and the community about ways to cut the budget. The district looking to cut another $800 thousand dollars from the budget in each of the next two fiscal years. Superintendent Dr. Julian Crocker says the meetings were an important process.

Chief business officer Brad Pawlowski says two administrative positions have already been eliminated. The district Athletic Director and Director of Schools jobs already cut. Dr. Joe Williams served in the nebulous position of Director of Schools. He’s been temporarily transferred to Director of Student Services, because there was a vacancy there.

Pleasant Valley resident Berkely Baker said at the meeting last night that because of all the cronyism and nepotism during the Chris Williams administration, all employees hired in the last four years should be reevaluated.

The board will receive the findings of yesterday’s informational meetings at their meeting next Tuesday, and then may make further budget cuts.