Paso Robles Schools 8.20.2020

Paso Robles schools begin operating with distance learning today. It means the teachers will be in the classrooms, but the students will be at home.

Superintendent Curt Dubost offered words of welcome yesterday in his Wednesday fireside chat.

Students were to pick up chrome books and laptops this week, but according to a spokesperson at one middle school, about 205 of the students had not picked up their computers.

Food services begins the lunch pick up today, which includes supper this year. Students receive a hot lunch, cold breakfast and cold supper, both of which may have items to be heated up at home.

Joey Vaughn says you need to download a form from the Paso schools website, that form has a number to call to get your students pin number. You’ll need that number.