Paso Robles Schools Superintendent 5.08.2019

The Paso Robles school district names a new superintendent. He’s Dr. Curt Dubost, currently, superintendent for the San Miguel school district. Dubost previously served as superintendent of the Templeton school district.

The Dubost family arrived in the north county in the 1880’s. Curt Dubost was born in Paso Robles. He received his bachelor’s degree with honors at Stanford University. He also obtained a masters degree in English education from Stanford. He received his doctorate in education from the University of Southern California. Dubost’s wife Kate is a retired educator from the Atascadero and Paso Robles school districts. His son, Ted Dubost, serves as a member of the Templeton unified school district board of trustees.

Dr. Dubost will officially become superintendent of the Paso Robles school district on July first.