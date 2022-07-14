Paso Robles Schools Surveillance 07.14.2022

After a plethora of vandalism at Paso Robles public schools, the school district is installing upgraded surveillance systems this fall.

Paso Robles high school will get 38 new security cameras, and 15 environmental sensors. Those are better known as vape sensors which go in the boys, girls and transsexual bathrooms.

Flamson and Lewis middle school will be getting 21 new security cameras and six of the vape sensors. A lot of the problems in the past year have been at Lewis middle school.

Meanwhile former assistant superintendent Jennifer Gaviola started her new job as superintendent in the Cayucos district. Cayucos has one elementary school, that’s it.

While working in the Paso Robles district, Gaviola was mentored and promoted by former superintendent Chris Williams. Her replacement in the Paso Robles school district has not been named.