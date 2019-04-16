Paso Robles Stabbing 4.16.2019

Paso Robles police arrest a man in connection with a stabbing which occurred Saturday night at the Presidio Garden apartments in the 3200 block of Spring street.

Around 9 Saturday night, police officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the apartment complex. When they arrived, they found a man with a small puncture wound in his back. The wound described as non-threatening. The suspect is identified as 29-year-old Asiv Mellin of Paso Robles.

Mellin allegedly stabbed the victim once in the back and then fled in a Chevrolet Silverado. He turned himself into police yesterday. The motive for the stabbing is under investigation.