Paso Robles Waste & Recycle to Consider Fee Increase at Council Meeting 11.19.2024

Paso Robles Waste & Recycle is proposing a rate increase, which will be discussed at tonight’s city council meeting at 6:30.

Paso Waste has been the contracted waste hauler for the city since 1957, according to the agenda, and its rates are reevaluated every five years. Paso Waste has conducted a rate study, and is asking for an increase to its residential and commercial rates of 11.96%, and 33.9% for roll-off services. The agenda says the company has cited labor costs rising by 41%, equipment costs by 73%, fuel prices by 74%, and insurance premiums by 82% since its last rate adjustment five years ago.

To approve this rate adjustment, the city must follow the proposition 218 process. If approved, property owners will be given an opportunity to protest the proposed rate increases within 45 days of being noticed. If more than 50% of property owners submits protests, the rate increase cannot be approved.

