Paso School Board 11.14.2018

The Paso Robles school board met last night at the district office. It was the final meeting for three incumbents who were voted out of office in last week’s election. Dr. Kathleen Hall did not attend the meeting. Matt Mclish and Field Gibson also ousted in the election, but those two attended last night’s meeting.

In closed session prior to the meeting, the six board members in attendance voted 5-1 to approve superintendent Chris Williams job performance in the mid-term evaluation. Chris Bausch cast the only unsatisfactory vote.

The three newly elected trustees will be sworn in at the next meeting. They are Chris Arend, Lance Gannon and Stephanie Ulibarri. At a previous meeting, chief business officer Brad Prawloski talked with KPRL about what the school board needs to do to stop the deficit spending by the district. He says three areas need to be addressed. Pawloski says management positions at the school district are the first item for the board to examine to stop the deficit spending. Then programs which the superintendent implemented which the district cannot afford to continue.

At last night’s meeting, the expenditure of measure M funds was outlined. District staff described improvements planned at Marie Bauer and Glenn Speck elementary schools, as well as the drop-off driveway for Pat Butler school. Additionally, the $8 million dollar aquatic complex construction schedule was outlined. That project is going out to bid on November 27th. The winning bid will be announced January 22nd. After eight months of construction, the pools will be open next November. That all depends, however, on the approval of the fiscal adviser. That’s the county education office accountant working with the school board to try to stop the hemorrhaging of the school district funds. Ultimately, she has final say on all major expenditures. That’s because the reserve fund dropped from 10% of the schools operating budget to less than 1%. From 7 and a half million dollars, to about 754 thousand dollars. It’s her job to help the district build that reserve back to the 3% level required by the state.