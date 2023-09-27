Paso School Board Approves Applicants for DAC 9.27.2023

The Paso Robles school board voted yesterday evening to approve members for a district advisory committee pertaining to the dual immersion program and the 36th street campus.

The board’s direction for the DAC will be to discuss a new location and potential growth for the dual immersion program, the future of the 36th street campus, and the boundaries of the school district moving forward with the previous two decisions.

Staff initially recommended 11 applicants for the DAC committee to be approved for a total of 15 members, but the board motioned to approve 21 of 22 applicants, with a legal counsel and facilitation present at the meetings.

A draft and schedule for the committee’s ask will be brought back to the board for approval in its next meeting.