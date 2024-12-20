Paso School Board Approves Purchase of 2 Additional Buildings @ Temp Campus 12.20.2024

In its meeting on Tuesday, the Paso Robles school board voted to approve the purchase of two portable buildings at the Lewis Flamson junior high temporary campus.

These two portables, according to staff, could not be removed due to their critical functions for the area.

One of the buildings serves as a central hub for IT and fiber infrastructure at the temp campus and for the Boys & Girls Club.

The second building serves as a “safe access” point for field charter school, the previous tenants. As the school district is continuing to remove and return 17 of the portable buildings, it was recommended the district purchase these two portables. One reason is the cost to renovate the existing utilities for one of the buildings exceeds the cost of purchasing the portable buildings.

Each building costs around 60 thousand dollars, a total of $122,088.10.

The board voted unanimously to approve this purchase.