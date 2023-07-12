Paso School Board Discuss Flag Placement 07.12.2023

During the Paso Robles school board of trustees meeting, trustee Dorian Baker requested to pull a consent agenda item regarding ceremonies and observances.

Baker suggested an amendment to a sentence regarding the placement of the United States and California flag, suggesting the two flags shall be the “only flags displayed during businesses hours at the entrance or on the grounds of every district school and on or near the district office.”

The board discussed whether the amendment would include or imply flag placement inside classrooms, which is a separate discussion. Lacking a legal opinion on if the amendment would be permissible, the board voted to table the item, pending legal opinion.

The item will be discussed again “as soon as possible” in August, added to an upcoming discussion on flag placement inside classrooms.