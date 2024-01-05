Paso School Board First 2024 Meeting Next Week 01.05.2024

Following its closed session at 5:15 pm, the Paso Robles school board’s next meeting is Tuesday, January 9th.

On the board’s agenda is an item to approve the lease-leaseback contract with Harris Construction for the aquatics complex project at Paso Robles high school. Currently the guaranteed maximum price for the cost of construction is $13.4 million for the aquatic complex, but the probable cost is $8.7 million.

For the district advisory committee, the school board will be presented with a capacity study for its elementary and middle schools, as well as a structural assessment letter for Georgia Brown.

You can attend Tuesday’s meeting in-person, or watch online.