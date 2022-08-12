Paso School Board Meeting 08.12.2022

Another controversy for the Paso Robles school district.

Before Tuesday’s Paso Robles school board meeting attracted a crowd, trustee Dorian Baker took issue with school board president Chris Arend.

The incident occurred in the early part of the school board meeting. The trustees open the meeting at 5:30, then almost immediately, they retire to a conference room for closed session. That’s when school board trustee Dorian Baker brought up the school board president Chirs Arend’s behavior at a recent agenda setting meeting.

Board president Chris Arend refused to apologize for his outburst at last week’s agenda setting meeting.