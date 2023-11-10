Paso School Board Meeting Next Week 11.10.2023

11-14-23 Short Agenda English

The Paso Robles school board’s next regular meeting is Tuesday of next week.

As part of the board’s agenda is the approval of the base pay for the superintendent search, and approving a facilitated workgroup for the search.

The board will also deliberate on approving a contract for structural inspection at Georgia Brown. The agenda says that there has been a significant amount of community members expressing concern for Georgia Brown’s safety. In May, a limited report was provided to the board that inspected the three classroom wings, which at the time said there was no immediate concern. Staff is recommending a comprehensive inspection, which will cost significantly more. The maximum amount will be 25 thousand dollars.

Later in the meeting, the board will receive a report and update on the district advisory committee. These will include the number of meetings held, the current structure, summary of the meetings and addressing concerns for recording and YouTube availability for improved access and transparency.