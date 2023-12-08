Paso School Board Meeting Next Week, Superintendent Search 12.08.2023

The Paso Robles school board will be meeting next week on the 12th after their closed session at 5:30.

The board’s agenda contains several items that deal with the search for the new superintendent. The school board will review the draft superintendent salary schedule for the new superintendent, which currently starts at around 215 to 217 thousand dollars based on whether the new superintendent possesses a masters or doctorate.

The board will also be presented with the superintendent search survey results, which staff will post on the district website once received. A search workshop to allow community members to meet with trustees will also be discussed.

Tentatively the date is February third, but details of the location and time will be sent out once the decision is finalized.

You can attend the school board’s meeting in person, or watch online.