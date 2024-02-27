Paso School Board Meeting Tonight Re Middle School Renovations 02.27.2024

The Paso Robles school board’s regular meeting is tonight. Closed session will begin at 5 pm.

On the board’s open session agenda are two items pertaining to renovations that will be necessary to Flamson middle school and Lewis middle school for the next school year.

Due to plans to transform Lewis middle school into a K – 6 site for the dual immersion program, and Flamson middle school into a joint junior high, the board will discuss the designs proposed by architects for necessary campus modifications.

Currently, around $1.4 million of Measure M funds are estimated to be used between the two projects.

The board will also receive information on how to dispose of its surplus property later in the meeting. You can attend in person, or watch online.