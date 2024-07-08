Paso School Board Meeting Tuesday, Pay Raise Agreement 7.08.2024

07-09-24 Short Agenda English

The Paso Robles school board’s next meeting is this Tuesday, with no closed session. The open session begins at 6 pm.

On the agenda’s action items is a ratification for the tentative agreement between the school district and California Employees Association chapter 254 (CSEA). The agreement will increase the salary schedule for employees by 3% retroactively to July 1, 2023.

Also on the agenda is the attendance summary for the 2023 – 24 school year. The school board will discuss its next steps in combating declining enrollment and chronic student absenteeism. According to the summary, overall attendance in the school district has increased from last year, and chronic absenteeism has decreased.

You can attend Tuesday’s meeting in the boardroom at 800 Niblick road, or watch online.