Paso School Board Releases Statement on Georgia Brown Closure 01.25.2024

PR-PRJUSD Action Taken on the Recommendations from the DAC RE 36th Street Campus-1.24.2024

The Paso Robles school board released a statement on the actions taken by the board Tuesday night regarding the 36th street campus.

The release says that construction or remodeling at Georgia Brown will no longer be considered, and that staff will be looking into the pros and cons for Flamson or Lewis middle school as a home for the dual immersion program.

One middle school will house the program next year, while the other will be converted to a 7th and 8th grade junior high. Elementary schools will house their sixth graders next year as well.

The release concludes by saying that the decision will be made in three weeks at the next board of trustees meeting on Tuesday, February 13th.