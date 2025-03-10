Paso School Board Reviewing 5 Year Deferred Maintenance Plan 3.10.2025

03-11-25 Agenda English

The Paso Robles school board’s next meeting is tomorrow night.

Closed session starts at 6 pm. On the board’s agenda under information items is a presentation for the deferred maintenance plan. This details the next five years of needed maintenance and repairs for the district’s facilities. For 2025, scheduled projects include:

Exterior paint at Winifred Pifer and Kermit King, estimated to cost around 203 thousand dollars.

Intercoms and fire alarms for Winifred Pifer, Virginia Peterson, and Kermit King. Estimated to cost 564 thousand dollars.

Remote door entry project for various locations, including the district office. Estimated to cost around 144 thousand dollars.

Various asphalt and repair projects, with quotes pending from the contractor.