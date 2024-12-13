Paso School Board Reviewing Measure M & Scope of Work on Georgia Brown 12.13.2024

12-17-24 Short Agenda English

The Paso Robles school board will be reviewing Measure M, and the current phases of improving Georgia Brown dual immersion’s campus in its next meeting.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, December 17th at around 6:30 pm. The board will first swear in its new and re-elected trustees at the start of the meeting, as well as nominate & elect their president, clerk, and appoint members to committees and liaisons.

For Measure M and Georgia Brown dual immersion’s improvements, the district is currently in phase 2 of 3. Several items are proposed to be shifted from phase 2 to 3, including a kindergarten playground, site accessibility upgrades, converting classroom buildings, and relocating the science classroom.

The two biggest projects in phase 2 is an elementary play structure, and installing three portable classrooms. Measure M’s current funds is estimated to be 10.8 million dollars, with phase 3 of Georgia Brown’s improvements estimated to cost around 6 million.

You can attend Tuesday’s meeting in person, or watch online.