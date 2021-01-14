Paso School Board Secretary 1.14.2021

One other issue which manifested during the Paso Robles school board late Tuesday night which is noteworthy. The superintendents executive secretary left, so the board looked at a memo of agreement with the county office of education to hire a woman who was retiring from that office. Newly elected trustee Dorian Baker brought up an issue with the pay, which she calculated at $62 an hour or $500 per day.

So the board voted 6-0 against the memorandum of agreement with the county office of education. Then after the meeting was over, the county superintendent of schools James Brescia showed up at the district board room and berated the board for rejecting the memo of agreement.

More will be revealed at the next board meeting when they revisit the salary of the new secretary for superintendent Curt Dubost. Is $120 thousand dollars a year too much for the position?