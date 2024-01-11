Paso School Board Tables Construction Contract For Aquatics Complex 01.11.2024

The Paso Robles school board was presented with the option to approve the lease-leaseback contract with Harris Construction for the planned aquatics complex at the high school.

Because the funds for construction would be pulled from Measure M, however, the board voted to instead table all items pertaining to the aquatics complex. Measure M currently has around $31 million remaining in its balance.

The school board was presented with several scenarios for how to use the remaining funds for either the aquatics complex, or modernization at Georgia Brown. Measure M currently does not contain enough funds to cover the estimated cost for both. With the district advisory committee meetings for the 36th street campus still ongoing, the board voted 4 – 3 to table the item, with trustees Joel Peterson, Jim Cogan, and Nathan Williams dissenting.

However, the board will bring discussion for the aquatics complex back to an earlier meeting based on the recommendation made by the district advisory committee.